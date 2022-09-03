Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $984,170.31 and approximately $293.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 196.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

