Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $290.55

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.55 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 275.50 ($3.33). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 522,815 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 404.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 292.90.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.