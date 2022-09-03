Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 148,917 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,907,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 331,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

