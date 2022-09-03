Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,109,278 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $760,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 821,324 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 120,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 669,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. 3,720,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,777. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

