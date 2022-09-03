Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 4,105,226 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,234,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,312 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,530,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 262,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. 14,458,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,010. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

