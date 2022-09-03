Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 455,121 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,121 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 49.34% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $558,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 163,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

