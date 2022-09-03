Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,956,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,040 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.86% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $326,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.