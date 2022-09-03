Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 101,177 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,177 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 795,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,835 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 8,960,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97.

