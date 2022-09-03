Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 76,991 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,991 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,821,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,937,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,496. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

