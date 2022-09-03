Financial Review: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banner and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $616.92 million 3.29 $201.05 million $5.54 10.73 Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million 2.69 $39.30 million $2.68 10.24

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.6% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banner and Bar Harbor Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 2 1 3.00 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banner presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banner pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banner has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 31.19% 12.12% 1.17% Bar Harbor Bankshares 26.67% 10.00% 1.11%

Summary

Banner beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

