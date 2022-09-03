Financial Review: Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 4.00 -$241.08 million ($5.49) -0.63

Profitability

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

This table compares Bright Green and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -558.27% -25.21% -15.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Green and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 9 6 2 0 1.59

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $8.51, suggesting a potential upside of 145.93%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Bright Green.

Summary

Bright Green beats Canopy Growth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

