First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $273,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

