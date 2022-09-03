First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,400 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.35 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

