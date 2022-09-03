First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $289.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

