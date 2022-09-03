First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Horizon by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 170,615 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 316.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.