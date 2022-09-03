First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.48

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as low as $22.81. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 9,579 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

