First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $152.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.