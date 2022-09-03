Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

