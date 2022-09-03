Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $129.82. 1,775,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,264. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average is $143.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $18,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.