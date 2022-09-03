Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Up 7.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Fletcher Building Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

About Fletcher Building

(Get Rating)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.