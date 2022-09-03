Folder Protocol (FOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $167,011.32

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $167,011.32 and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

