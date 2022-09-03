Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.68

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$154.68 and last traded at C$155.84, with a volume of 182141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$167.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market cap of C$30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

