Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.68

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$154.68 and last traded at C$155.84, with a volume of 182141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.54.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$167.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market cap of C$30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.