Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

