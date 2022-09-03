Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

Sysco Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

