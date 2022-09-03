Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 818 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,092.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

