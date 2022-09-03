Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 740,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

