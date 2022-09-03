GateToken Price Tops $4.24 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. GateToken has a market cap of $332.89 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00021448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,488,224 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

