Gemini Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $806,697.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $342.93 million and approximately $806,697.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 345,483,403 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.