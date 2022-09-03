Gems Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,325.77 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Gems has a total market capitalization of $128,325.77 and approximately $18,108.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

