Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.00 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

