GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Stock Down 1.6 %

GMS stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

