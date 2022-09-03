Goldcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,240.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00304104 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001167 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

