Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 10,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 200,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

About Goodness Growth

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.