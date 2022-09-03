GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.59

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 129469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45, a PEG ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

