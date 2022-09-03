Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $99,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

SBUX opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

