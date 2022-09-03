Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $71,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $202.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average of $218.83. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

