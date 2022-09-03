Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 24,021 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allstate were worth $107,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

