Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $96.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

