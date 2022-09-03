Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,650 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. abrdn plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,659,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.12. 577,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.21 and its 200 day moving average is $288.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

