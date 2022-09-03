Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,921,000 after buying an additional 193,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.02. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

