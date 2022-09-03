Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 131 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.47.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

