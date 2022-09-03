Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

AMP stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $268.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

