Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

