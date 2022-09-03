Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

