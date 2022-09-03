Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.