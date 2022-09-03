Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

