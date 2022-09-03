Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.