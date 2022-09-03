HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $200.03 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

