Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Given a C$0.96 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 target price on Hemostemix (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Hemostemix Stock Up 23.1 %
Shares of HEM stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. Hemostemix has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26.
About Hemostemix
