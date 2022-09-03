Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Given a C$0.96 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 target price on Hemostemix (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Hemostemix Stock Up 23.1 %

Shares of HEM stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. Hemostemix has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

