Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

