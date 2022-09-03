Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. 2,329,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

