HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,039,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HP were worth $78,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

